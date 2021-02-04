ACB raids labour office after series of complaints

Anti-Corruption Bureau officials conducted surprise checks at the office of the Labour Department at Akkayyapalem, here on Wednesday.

According to sources in the ACB, the checks were conducted after a series of complaints were received against the functioning of the department.

ACB DSP Ranga Raju said that a number of complaints were received alleging that the department has not been paying ‘workman compensation’ for several years.

Workman compensation is paid to the family members of workers who have died during service.

ACB also received a number of complaints alleging that the department was not issuing ID cards to the workers for the last couple of years, when in reality they are to be issued within one week or 15 days, after receiving the application.

It is learnt that the ACB is suspecting connivance of some department officials with the management of the companies.

A large number of documents have been seized and an investigation is on.