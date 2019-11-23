Andhra Pradesh

ACB officials trap mandal surveyor

‘He sought bribe for doing an official work’

Officials of Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) caught revenue mandal surveyor working at Tahsildhar office at Reddipalli village in Padmanabham mandal in the district red-handed after he allegedly accepting a bribe of ₹3,000 from a complainant for doing an official favour, on Saturday.

The official was identified as S. Jagannadha Rao.

According to ACB officials, one Sai Chandra Kishore of Reddipalli village approached the surveyor for mutation of 2.72 acre land of his father at Reddipalli in the name of his mother. Jagannadha Rao reportedly demanded a bribe of ₹5,000 to do this. Upon repeated requests, he reduced the amount to ₹3,000. Mr. Kishore approached the ACB team.

On Saturday, the ACB team conducted a raid at Tahsildhar’s office and caught the officer taking bribe. The chemically inked currency has been seized. Cases have been booked.

