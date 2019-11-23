ACB officials trap mandal surveyor

Officials of Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) caught revenue mandal surveyor working at Tahsildhar office at Reddipalli village in Padmanabham mandal in the district red-handed after he allegedly accepting a bribe of ₹3,000 from a complainant for doing an official favour, on Saturday.
The official was identified as S. Jagannadha Rao.
According to ACB officials, one Sai Chandra Kishore of Reddipalli village approached the surveyor for mutation of 2.72 acre land of his father at Reddipalli in the name of his mother. Jagannadha Rao reportedly demanded a bribe of ₹5,000 to do this. Upon repeated requests, he reduced the amount to ₹3,000. Mr. Kishore approached the ACB team.
On Saturday, the ACB team conducted a raid at Tahsildhar’s office and caught the officer taking bribe. The chemically inked currency has been seized. Cases have been booked.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.