ABV appointed Commissioner of Printing, Stationery and Stores Purchase

The State government on Wednesday issued a G.O. appointing senior IPS officer A.B. Venkateswara Rao as Commissioner of Printing, Stationery and Stores Purchase, in the wake of the recent order of the Supreme Court to reinstate him.

Mr. Venkateswara Rao will be relieving Special Chief Secretary G. Vijay Kumar, who is currently holding full additional charge as the Commissioner of the said department.

It may be noted that the apex court ruled that Mr. Venkateswara Rao could not be kept under suspension for more than two years as it was in violation of the All India Services (Discipline and Appeal) Amendment Rules, 2015.

He was suspended by the YSR Congress Party government in February 2020 for allegedly committing irregularities in the procurement of some surveillance equipment when he was Director-General of Police (Intelligence).

Wednesday’s G.O. came a few weeks after attempts by Mr. Venkateswara Rao to meet Chief Secretary Sameer Sharma to request him to give him a posting in compliance with the Supreme Court order, failed.