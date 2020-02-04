Absence of flowering worries mango farmers in Chittoor

Less than 20% of flowering in about 1.4 lakh hectares of mango orchards in Chittoor district by January-end is definitely a worrisome phenomenon, maintain senior officials of the Horticulture Department. However, at the same time, they exude confidence that the district is all set to reap a golden harvest this year, though delayed.

Chilly nights and scorching heat in the day is the climatic description of Chittoor district, which continues to be the premier exporter of mangoes abroad apart from bulk supplies to the pulp industries.

In 2018, the district administration had to intervene to check unrest among mango growers in the wake of inordinate delay in the crop pattern, leading to purchase of the pulp category produce at ₹7 a kg in coordination with pulp industries. Some pulp industries claim that they were yet to receive the pending amount from the government. Then the crop pattern was delayed by nearly three months, but giving relief to farmers.

The year 2019 too witnessed a distressing spectacle in mango business, with highly plummeting yields, but registering superior quality.

Farm activity hit

In the last decade, agriculture activity took a beating in Chittoor after the district faced perennial drought from 2011 to 2015, forcing the farmers to switch to options such as mango. After some rain in November and December of 2015, the district once again witnessed nil rainfall for the next three years. In 2019, the northeast monsoon remained active in Chittoor, incredibly increasing the groundwater table. The unusual soil moisture pattern is now playing truant with the prospects of mango growers.

Weather blamed

Deputy Director (Horticulture) B. Srinivasulu told The Hindu that by November-end, the flowering should be rich in the district, as of now it is only 20%. “Drastic fluctuations in day and night temperatures are adversely impacting to the flowering aspect. Due to active north-east monsoon, the fresh vegetation on the mango trees occurred in October and November. This fresh vegetation would take at least three to four months to be ready to give into flowering. Hence, we are facing the problem,” he said.

“In spite of these conditions, our department scientists are hopeful of a bumper crop this year, coupled with the prospects of high quality produce,” the official said. The fluctuations in temperatures and moisture patterns were expected to be balanced in a few weeks, Mr. Srinivasulu added.