Abandoned baby boy survives emergency medical treatment in Kakinada GGH

March 26, 2024 06:36 pm | Updated 06:36 pm IST - KAKINADA

The Hindu Bureau

The Kakinada District Women and Child Welfare authorities have rescued a newborn baby boy reportedly abandoned by his mother near Boat Club in Kakinada district. On March 13 (Wednesday), locals had informed the 108 emergency services about the presence of a baby boy who was abandoned by his mother. 

On being alerted by the 108 services, the Women and Child Welfare authorities came to the rescue of the boy by admitting him to the Government General Hospital (GGH). “The boy had undergone emergency medical treatment for ten days and survived. On March 26 (Tuesday), the boy was admitted to government-run Sishugruha in Kakinada city,” said District Women and Child Welfare Officer K. Praveena. 

“Parents and those who want claim of the boy contact the Women and Child Welfare authorities on or before April 26. The boy will be given for adoption if nobody claims him within a month,” said Ms. Praveena.

