A.B. Venkateswara Rao seeks CBI investigation into forgery case

The senior IPS officer writes letter to Chief Secretary

Senior IPS officer A.B. Venkateswara Rao has urged the State government to take steps for a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe into the alleged forgery and tampering of files by the Director General of Police (DGP).

In a nine-page letter addressed to Chief Secretary Aditya Nath Das on Saturday, Mr. Rao requested that the matter be entrusted to the CBI for a thorough investigation.

“Senior officers holding important posts are allegedly involved in the case. Now, the government should evaluate whether their continuance in the same posts could be an impediment to a fair and timely investigation,” said Mr. Venkateswara Rao.

The IPS officer also alleged that forged documents were created in the wake of enquiry by the Commission of Enquiries. The enquiry report submitted by the DSP, the CID on February 6, 2020 concluded that he had committed violation of Rule 4(3)(a) of the All India Services (Conduct) Rules, 1968, based on that allegation alone, he was placed under suspension.

‘Suspension order illegal’

Mr. Rao alleged that the DSP, CID, the ADG, CID, the DGP, IAS officer Praveen Prakash and the then Chief Secretary had failed to observe that Rule 4(3)(a) is not applicable in this case.

“As a result of non-application of mind, the government had issued an illegal and arbitrary order placing me under suspension. Hence, I request that action may be initiated against Mr. Praveen Prakash and Ms. Neelam Sawhney for issuing the illegal and arbitrary orders, misguiding the disciplinary authority and the government ,” said the senior IPS officer.