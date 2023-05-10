Andhra Pradesh sees significant increase in number of applicants for PolyCET-2023

May 10, 2023 08:38 am | Updated 08:38 am IST - VIJAYAWADA

The number of applicants for the PolyCET-2023, scheduled to be held on May 10 (Wednesday), has increased significantly.

In a statement, Commissioner (Technical Education) C. Nagarani said that 1,59,144 students would write the entrance test for admissions into polytechnic colleges across the State in 499 examination centres from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Of them, 96,429 are boys and 62,715 are girl students, who constitute 40% of the total number of applicants.

The number of students appearing for the examination this year has increased by around 21,000 and this is being attributed to the awareness drive conducted by the department and an extensive campaign by staff of the government and private polytechnic colleges.

The department, through its various initiatives, urged students to pursue skill-oriented and job-oriented polytechnic courses after SSC examinations. Wide publicity was given to the fact that more than 3,500 students had got placements and the Department also conducted ‘Job Achievers’ Day’ in many government polytechnic institutions.

Registrations for PolyCET 2023 started online from February 16 to April 30 through the website sbtet.ap.gov.in. The department officials uploaded the previous year’s question papers and study material and the students can download them.

Fee concession

For the first time, fee concession is being given to the SC and ST students appearing for the entrance test.

Free coaching was conducted for PolyCET-2023 in 84 government polytechnics from April 16 to May 8 and 8,987 students attended the sessions. Besides, study material was also provided in English and Telugu languages to 9,000 students free of cost. The staff of government and private polytechnics visited almost all the government and private schools offering courses explaining to students about the advantages of pursuing polytechnic education and distributed pamphlets, posters, presentations and videos.

A helpline centre was provided for uploading of applications in 84 government polytechnics and counselling centres for verification of certificates, web counselling and for exercising web options.