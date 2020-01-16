A visual treat for connoisseurs

Commissioner of School Education and State Project Director of Sarva Shiksha Abhiyan (SSA)Vadrevu China Veerabhadrudu, on Thursday, inaugurated Natya Sravanti, a cultural programme jointly organised by the Cultural Centre of Vijayawada and Amaravati (CCVA) and Srinivasa Farms.

After watching a Bharatanatyam presentation by Bengaluru-based artist Vincent Paul, Mr. Veerabadrudu said the artist’s expertise on footwork and abhinaya made the performance a visual treat.

Mr. Paul began his performance with Ganesakriti Chaturbhuja Gananathe and Panchabhuta Alaripu, which has lyrics by Karthik Hebbar and composed by Parswanath S. Upadhye, setting the right tone for what was in store for the audience. The conclusion ‘Jaya Bharatambe’ was a tribute to Mother India.

Vincent Paul loved dance from a very young age and his talent was recognised by his teachers who encouraged him.

Renowned psychiatrist Indla Ramasubba Reddy and naatyacharya and recipient of Kendra Sangeeta Nataka Akademy Award and Ustad Bismillah Khan Yuva Puraskar, Chinta Ravi Bala Krishna, were the guests of honour.

Chairperson of Minaakshi Arts and Handicrafts Welfare Society K. Minaakshi, natyachari G. Sailasri, CEO of Malaxmi Properties Realcon Pvt. Ltd. Sandeep Mandava were also present.

CEO of the CCVA E. Nagireddy felicitated the artist after his performance.