A sigh of relief for parentsof stranded engineers

Parents of the engineers from Andhra Pradesh heaved a sigh of relief when their children, who were stranded in China after the outbreak of coronavirus, returned to India on Saturday morning. However, it is learnt that two out of the 58 engineers, including a woman, have been asked to stay back as they were reportedly suffering from mild fever.

According to sources, during the health check-up conducted by the officials at the Wuhan airport on Friday, the two trainee engineers, working for Panel Opto-Display Technology Private Limited (POTPL) were reportedly down with mild fever. However, their colleagues, who landed in New Delhi, said the two were suffering from fever due to cold climate at Wuhan and tension and stress they have been undergoing for the past 10 days in the wake of the outbreak of coronavirus.

More tests

The sources said the two engineers would be sent to India in another Air India flight which was set to leave Delhi for Wuhan on Saturday after a few more tests. As many as 324 Indian nationals reached Delhi by Air India flight from the coronavirus-hit Wuhan city in China.

There were five doctors from Ram Manohar Lohia (RML) Hospital and a paramedical staff member on board, said an Air India spokesperson. Those returned from Wuhan would be monitored for any signs of infection for a duration of two weeks by a qualified team of doctors and staff members at a quarantine facility at Manesar.

It may be recalled that 96 engineers from Andhra Pradesh working for POTPL were sent to Wuhan city in China for training. After three months of training, 38 engineers were sent back, while 58 were asked to continue training for three more months. Among the 58, as many as 35 belong to North Andhra, while others were from Tirupati, Kurnool and other areas of Andhra Pradesh.