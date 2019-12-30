Reporters' diary | A linguaphile’s predicament

The fourth World Telugu Writers’ Conference hosted in Vijayawada from December 26 to 29 coincided with a time when a debate is raging on the government’s decision to ditch Telugu and switch to English as a medium of instruction in State schools. Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy and his Ministers have been reiterating that their government is wedded to the cause of promoting Telugu which will remain mandatory, but proponents of Telugu language are unconvinced.

The speakers, drawn from different categories, came out with all guns blazing against the State decision. Writers, poets, language experts, representatives of political parties, littérateurs and others were unanimous in their opinion, that the government should roll back its decision.

In the concluding session on Sunday, Mandali Buddha Prasad, president of the organising committee, who is passionate about Telugu language, said he and others of his ilk in the State were in a predicament. “We have been trying to influence authorities in a few universities across the country and even outside of it, for establishment of Telugu Peethams for development of the language at a global scale, and here we are, trying to protect it in our own State. I don’t know what to call this situation!” he lamented.

A witty response

Telugu writers and scholars from around the globe were present at the World Telugu Writers’ Conference to highlight the rich linguistic heritage and culture the Telugu language brings along with it. Scholars took to the stage and spoke in Telugu, leaving the audience in awe with their linguistic prowess.

However, much to the dismay of the gathering, the Sahitya Akademi President, Chandrashekhara Kambar, delivered his speech in English, which prompted the audience to demand that he speak in Telugu. However, not knowing the language did not stop Mr. Kambar from giving a witty response. He did not take the jibe personally and returned to the podium to apologize and delivered his speech again, only this time it was in his mother tongue, Kannada.

‘Initial’ mix-up

The State Cabinet met on Friday and discussed the recommendations of the Expert Committee headed by former civil servant G.N. Rao. Disclosing the details of the Cabinet deliberations, Information and Public Relations (I&PR) Minister Perni Venkatramaiah (Nani) fielded a volley of questions from the scribes. As he was referring to the Cabinet decisions on the High Power Committee, Mr. Perni Nani said that the High Power Committee would take the recommendations of “BN Rao Committee” and Boston Consulting Group (BCG). “Sir, what is BN Rao Committee?” asked a reporter. The Minister, in his usual humorous style, responded, “I am not that educated. B N Rao or GN Rao. The High Power Committee will study the recommendations.” Everyone burst into peals of laughter.

(P. Sujatha Varma, Tejaswi Marthi and G.V.R. Subba Rao)