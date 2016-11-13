Jewellers under I-T scanner

With ATMs not dispensing cash, people continue to face difficulties in withdrawing currency notes. Serpentine queues were seen at banks on Saturday too.

All ATMs of the State Bank of India (SBI) remained shut and customers had to visit the bank’s branches for withdrawal of the permitted cash for the day. Bank officials had a hard time explaining people the reasons for delay in reopening the ATMs.

At the Rameshreddynagar branch of the SBI, women and youth were seen waiting in line that stretched on to the road.

Considering the demand and the huge rush, people were of the view that banking hours should be extended for the next few days.

Lack of sufficient staff posed problems in faster completion of transactions at branches of various banks.

Official sources said the new high-value currency notes were available in considerable quantities and there was no need for people to panic.

“The withdrawal limit should have been pegged at Rs.10,000. The daily withdrawal limit of just Rs. 2,000 is causing problems as we are forced to visit the bank every day and stand in queues,” said L.N. Brahmaiah, a resident of the Balajinajar area.

Meanwhile, jewellery shops in Kapu Veedhi and other interior places came under the scanner of the Income Tax Department following rumours that black money hoarders were thronging the shops to purchase gold in huge quantity.

Nellore city is considered one of the thriving jewellery hubs in the region with shop owners bringing gold and jewellery items from Mumbai and Chennai to cater to the local customers.

As names of a few shop owners figured prominently in these transactions, the IT officials raided a few outlets and seized documents and CCTV footage.