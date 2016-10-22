Jagan to address ‘Yuvabheri’ on October 25

YSR Congress president Y.S. Jaganmohan Reddy will interact with people, intellectuals, and students on the need for Special Category Status (SCS) to Andhra Pradesh during the ‘Yuvabheri’ programme to be organised in VJR convention hall here on October 25, former MP Anantha Venkatarami Reddy has said.
The BJP and the TDP had promised SCS to the State and special package for the Rayalaseema and north-coastal Andhra regions prior to the elections. The TDP government, however, settled down for the special package, he said.
The YSR Congress was firm on the demand for SCS as it would spur development, he added. Uttaranchal progressed industrially as it enjoyed SCS, he said.
Industrialists had been preferring States with SCS, the YSRC leader asserted.
