Corporators get more time for objections on Master Plan

The special council meeting of the Municipal Corporation of Rajamahendravaram (MCR) on Friday gave four days time to all the Corporators to file written objections on the proposed Master Plan.

In the meeting chaired by Mayor Pantam Rajani Sesha Sai, members sought many clarifications from RV Associates, who designed and gave a Powerpoint presentation on the Master Plan.

The designers said that the plan was designed keeping in view the requirements of 2031 and 8.30 lakh population. They had a clinical approach towards the plan and taken NGS images, appraisals of Master Plan 1991 and other layouts into consideration. Width of roads, floating population, industrial growth, IT hubs, STPs, social infrastructure, disaster management, road widening, bypass alignment and other major issues were also incorporated in the Master Plan, they said.

However, several Corporators said that they had received the Telugu version of the Master Plan only on Thursday night and wanted some more time to study it. They also suggested enlightening public ward-wise on the plan and holding of meetings separately on it.

Nearly 600 objections received

City Planner P. Saibaba said that they had given two public notifications on the Master Plan and received 446 objections for the first notification and 114 for the second one from the public.

MLAs Akula Satyanarayana and Gorantla Butchaiah Chowdary endorsed the Corporators’ demand and was accordingly approved by the Mayor. She said that after receiving the objections, the officials would give finishing touches to the draft Master Plan and then only she would decide on the date for the next special council meeting after discussing with all party representatives.

Earlier, Akula Satyanarayana, in his speech, pointed out that the Master Plan should not create any panic among the people and suggested taking the 1971 plan as an example. Deputy Mayor Vasireddy Rambabu, TDP floor leader Varre Srinivas, YSRC deputy floor leader M. Sharmila Reddy, Guttula Muralidhara Rao and others spoke in the meeting.