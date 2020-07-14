989 liquor bottles seized

The Krishna district police on Tuesday seized 989 bottles in separate raids and arrested eight persons for smuggling liquor.

Police seized 489 bottles at Bhudawada checkpost, 300 bottles at Pedda Modugapalli and 96 bottles at Gandrayi checkpost, Special Enforcement Bureau (SEB) Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Vakul Jindal said.

Cases have been registered in Vatsavayi and Chillakallu police stations against the accused, the ASP said.