9,584 VVPATs to be sent from Anantapur to Patna

The Election Commission of India (ECI) has asked the District Election Officer to send 9,584 voter verifiable paper audit trail (VVPATs) to Patna district in Bihar where Assembly polls are likely to the held in October.
The ECI allotted 10,000 VVPATS to Anantapur district during the 2019 general elections. A large number of container lorries carrying the VVPATs started their journey from Anantapur to Patna on Thursday.
As part of its preparatory exercise, the ECI is shifting EVMs and VVPATs from various places in the country to Bihar.
The VVPATs were sent from Anantapur after their serial numbers were checked and tallied with the list sent by the ECI.
The VVPAT slips collected during the 2019 elections were erased after the mandatory period of six months, the officials said.
The entire process of checking and loading of VVPATs to the containers was videographed as per the instructions in the Section 12 of the manual.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath