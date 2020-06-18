9,584 VVPATs to be sent from Anantapur to Patna

The Election Commission of India (ECI) has asked the District Election Officer to send 9,584 voter verifiable paper audit trail (VVPATs) to Patna district in Bihar where Assembly polls are likely to the held in October.

The ECI allotted 10,000 VVPATS to Anantapur district during the 2019 general elections. A large number of container lorries carrying the VVPATs started their journey from Anantapur to Patna on Thursday.

As part of its preparatory exercise, the ECI is shifting EVMs and VVPATs from various places in the country to Bihar.

The VVPATs were sent from Anantapur after their serial numbers were checked and tallied with the list sent by the ECI.

The VVPAT slips collected during the 2019 elections were erased after the mandatory period of six months, the officials said.

The entire process of checking and loading of VVPATs to the containers was videographed as per the instructions in the Section 12 of the manual.