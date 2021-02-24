94 new COVID-19 cases in A.P.

Highest single-day tally in the past two weeks

The State reported 94 new infections in the 24 hours ending Wednesday morning, making it the highest single-day tally in the past two-and-a-half weeks.

No new death was reported in the past day and the toll remains at 7,168.

The overall caseload increased to 8,89,503 and the number of recoveries increased to 8,81,732 with 66 new recoveries.

However, the number of active cases increased to 603 and the recovery rate remains at 99.13%.

In the past day, 32,494 samples were tested and 0.29% of them turned positive. The overall positivity rate of the 1.38 crore samples tested was 6.44% and the tests per million ratio reached 2.58 lakh.

In the past fortnight, 898 infections were reported and 72% of them come from six districts including Chittoor which alone saw 195 infections. It was followed by Visakhapatnam (116 cases), Krishna (91), Guntur (87), East Godavari (81) and Nellore (77).

Prakasam and Vizianagaram reported only 12 and 13 cases respectively in the past fortnight.

Chittoor has again reported the highest single-day tally of 21 infections in the past day. Visakhapatnam reported 15 cases and Anantapur reported 11.

They were followed by Srikakulam (9), Guntur (8), East Godavari (8), Nellore (5), Kadapa (5), Krishna (4), Vizianagaram (4), West Godavari (2) and Kurnool (2). Prakasam saw no new infections.

The district-wise tallies are as follows: East Godavari (1,24,421), West Godavari (94,316), Chittoor (87,365),Guntur (75,678), Anantapur (67,735), Nellore (62,451), Prakasam (62,200), Kurnool (60,862), Visakhapatnam (59,996), Kadapa (55,348), Krishna (48,884), Srikakulam (46,193) and Vizianagaram (41,159).