92 fishermen from North Andhra stranded off Nagayalanka coast

At least 92 fishermen belonging to northern Andhra Pradesh who had set sail from Chennai on four boats to reach home were stranded off Nagayalanka coast in Krishna district, owing to inclement weather.

The fishermen reportedly bought the boats and started their journey off Chennai coast on April 24.

The fishermen, a majority of them natives of Uddanam region in Srikakulam district, went to Tamil Nadu in early March and were engaged in marine fishing activity. They decided to reach home through the sea route after they lost their jobs owing to the lockdown.

Bad weather

According to the revenue officials, the fishermen tried to reach the mainland near Edurumondi island on Sunday night owing to bad weather.

“All the 92 fishermen were allowed to anchor their boats at Edurumondi island. They have been accommodated in a local school on the condition that they would not come in contact with the locals. All of them are healthy,” said Bandar Revenue Divisional Officer N. Sk. Khazavali on Monday.

Krishna district Collector A. Md.Imtiaz told The Hindu that all the fishermen were safe. “Arrangements are being made to send them back to their native places,” he said.

Quarantine facility

The police have been instructed to set up a temporary quarantine facility for the fishermen on the island itself.

The fishermen will undergo test for the COVID-19.