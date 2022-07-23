90-year-old and 75-year-old athletes honoured for winning medals at national event

Team wins 11 medals; they are an inspiration to youngsters, says SP

SP K. Arif Hafeez presenting the State Masters Athletics Championship trophy to the athletes of Guntur district. | Photo Credit: T. VIJAYA KUMAR

Medal winners of the National Masters Athletics Championship held at Chennai recently were felicitated by the Superintendent of Police, Guntur, K. Arif Hafeez.

The athletes affiliated to the Masters Athletes Federation of India have won 11 medals at the event. The team also won the State Masters Athletics Championship held at Namburu in January 2022.

Mr. Hafeez said that the masters athletes had become an inspiration to many by competing and winning medals.

Ninety-year-old Ginjupalli Sivaramakrishnaiah, a retired policeman, won medals in shot-put and javelin while V. Divakar, 75, also won gold medals in throws.

“You have shown a great deal of commitment by competing at the highest level even at this age. You have inspired even youngsters to keep fit,” said the SP.

The secretary, Masters Athletics Federation of India, Guntur district, Chukka Kondaiah, vice-president Pinakapani M, other medal winners G.S.R. Krishnaiah, Annapurna, Vijaya, Ratnakar and Naoimi were present.