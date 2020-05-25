90 % of promises fulfilled in first year itself: Jagan

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy said the fulfilment of 90% of election promises in the first year of the YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) coming to power and the establishment of ward and village secretariats gave him immense satisfaction.

Another significant initiative was judicial preview and reverse tendering which enabled the government to save ₹2,082 crore in various infrastructure projects.

“No government had ever given a calendar for implementing welfare schemes and adhered to it as strictly as we have done,” Mr. Jagan observed and expressed the commitment to do much more for the development and welfare of the masses.

Delivering his inaugural address at the YSRCP’s brain-storming session with the theme ‘Our governance — Your suggestions,’ at his camp office on the occasion of completion of one year of his government on Monday, the Chief Minister said the idea of village secretariats struck him during his interactions through his 14-month ‘Praja Sankalpa Yatra’ and they helped a great deal in taking governance to the doorstep of people.

Transparent system

He had then conceived a transparent system and wasted no time in giving it a tangible shape.

Mr. Jagan said his government could provide four lakh jobs in village and ward secretariats in just a year and over 82% of the employees were from vulnerable sections such as the SCs, the STs, the BCs and minorities.

The ward and village secretariats have played a commendable role in controlling COVID-19 by conducting a household survey thrice.

The government has closed down 43,000 belt shops and took over the liquor trade from private parties as a step towards total prohibition. The prices of liquor were jacked up and number of shops drastically reduced. Besides, restrictions were imposed on the timings of sale of liquor.

Help to MSMEs

The government extended a helping hand to the lockdown - hit industries, especially the Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises(MSMEs), said Mr. Jagan and went on to give a snapshot of the slew of welfare schemes such as YSR Pension Kanuka, Amma Vodi, YSR Nethanna Nestham, and YSR Cheyutha, “implemented in a short span.”