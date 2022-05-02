9 youth held for cricket betting in Chittoor, ₹12 lakh seized
The Chittoor urban police on Monday morning raided an isolated spot on the outskirts of the city near the Tirupati-Bengaluru bypass road and arrested nine youth involved in IPL cricket betting, and seized ₹12.2 lakh from them, while thirteen others fled the scene.
Addressing a press conference here on Monday, Deputy SP (Law and Order) N. Sudhakar Reddy produced the accused, seized cash and mobiles.
The official said that acting on reliable information that the IPL cricket betting was being organised at an isolated location close to the civil supplies warehouse at Obanapalle, a raid party rushed to the spot and arrested nine youth, and seized the cash.
The Deputy SP cautioned the youth and students against getting involved in cricket betting as it would only destroy their career and throw them into debt-traps. A case was registered, and the arrested were sent for remand, and a special team was formed to arrest those who fled the scene.
