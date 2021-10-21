89.5% qualify in LAWCET

About 89.5% of the candidates have qualified in the Andhra Pradesh Law Common Entrance Test (APLAWCET 2021), conducted this year by Sri Padmavati Mahila Viswa Vidyalayam (SPMVV) on behalf of Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE).

APSCHE Chairman P. Hemachandra Reddy, SPMVV Vice-Chancellor Jamuna Duvvuru and the CET convener N.B. Chandrakala formally announced the results here on Thursday.

The test was conducted on September 22 in 66 centres across the State for admission into law courses of three streams viz., 5 years, 3 years and 2 year P.G.

Mopuru Haripriya of Vijayawada, Musale Mounika Bai of Kurnool and Yarabala Geethika of Visakhapatnam emerged toppers in the respective categories. The results and rank cards could be accessed at https://sche.ap.gov.in/lawcet.

