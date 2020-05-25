Andhra Pradesh

89 persons including 45 returnees from Gulf countries test positive for COVID-19 in Andhra

Passengers travelling in an APSRTC bus with redesigned seats to allow for social distancing at Pandit Nehru Bus Station in Vijayawada on May 21, 2020.

Passengers travelling in an APSRTC bus with redesigned seats to allow for social distancing at Pandit Nehru Bus Station in Vijayawada on May 21, 2020.   | Photo Credit: V. RAJU

So far, 62 foreign returnees have tested positive upon returning to the State as part of Vande Bharat Mission.

The State reported 89 fresh COVID-19 cases on May 25. 45 of them were foreign returnees from Gulf countries. With this, the State tally has gone up to 2,886, with 946 active cases, according to the Health bulletin. No new deaths were recorded in the past 24 hours

As many as 56 people have died due to COVID-19 so far and 1,884 have recovered and discharged from hospitals. Of them, 43 recovered on May 24.

Among the foreign returnees infected by the virus, 41 persons came back from Kuwait, three from Qatar and one from Saudi Arabia recently. So far, 62 foreign returnees have tested positive upon returning to the State as part of Vande Bharat Mission.

Meanwhile, Koyembedu hotspot continues to show its impact on the State. Seven of the fresh cases, including five in Chittoor and two in Nellore, are linked to Koyembedu.

The State has tested 10,240 samples during the past 24 hours and a total of 3,14,566 samples till date.

A letter from the Editor

Dear reader,

We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Related Topics
Coronavirus
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | May 25, 2020 1:37:11 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/andhra-pradesh/89-persons-including-45-returnees-from-gulf-countries-test-positive-for-covid-19-in-andhra/article31668916.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY