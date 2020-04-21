85-year-old woman wins COVID battle

An 85-year-old woman from Hindupur who was tested positive for COVID-9 was discharged from KIMS Saveera Hospital on Tuesday night.
She was among the five persons discharged from the COVID19 special hospital. The woman was tested positive on April 5. She was brought out from the hospital on a wheelchair by her grandson, who was also positive patient and treated in the same hospital.
The woman is the mother of a 60-year-old patient (patient no. 3) from Hindupur, who was confirmed positive after his death on April 4. The third patient to be discharged was an ambulance driver from Hindupur, who shifted the patient no.3 from Hindupur to Anantapur when the latter’s COVID status was not known.
The other two who got discharged on Tuesday included primary contacts of the ambulance driver and both of them were admitted to hospital on April 8.
