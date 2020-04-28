COVID-19: 82 fresh cases reported in Andhra Pradesh

For the third time in a row, the State has reported more than 80 fresh COVID-19 positive cases taking the tally to 1,259. During the last 24 hours, as many as 82 samples tested positive out of total 5,783 tests conducted, according to the latest bulletin by the Health Department on Tuesday.

No deaths in the last three days

No deaths were reported during the past three days, and 23 patients have recovered and were discharged from various hospitals. So far 31 patients died while 258 patients have recovered.

Kurnool and Guntur districts after a brief gap began reporting a huge number of cases. Kurnool reported 40 fresh cases and has crossed the 300-mark while Guntur reported 17 fresh cases. Krishna district reported 13 fresh cases while Kadapa reported seven, Nellore reported three and Chittoor and Anantapur reported one case each.

So far, Kurnool has witnessed 332 positive cases. It is followed by Guntur (254), Krishna (223), Nellore (82), Chittoor (74), Kadapa (65), Prakasam (56), Anantapur (54), West Godavari (54), East Godavari (39), Visakhapatnam (22), and Srikakulam (4).