772 attend interviews for paramedics, staff at COVID-19 centres

At a time when private hospitals are shutting doors for outpatients and other services, a huge number of paramedical professionals and technicians turned up to offer their services at the COVID-19 treatment centres in the district.

Following the call given by the district administration for roping in medical professionals, technicians and helpers, many attended the interviews conducted at the District Collector’s camp office here on Monday.

Collector A. Md. Imtiaz said 772 persons with different qualifications and work experience in hospitals attended the interviews.

While none of the specialist doctors turned up, 410 persons offered to serve as stretcher boys and 209 came up to serve as staff nurses. Others who attended the interview include nursing orderly (52), auxiliary nurse midwives (19), anaesthesia technicians (35), ECG technicians (10), microbiologists (2), one ENT surgeon and one psychiatrist.

Mr. Imtiaz said that social distancing measures were followed at the interview venue.