75% of active COVID cases in A.P. reported from five districts

298 new infections, two deaths recorded in 24 hours

The State reported two more COVID-19 deaths and 298 new infections in the 24 hours ending Sunday morning, the highest single-day tally in the past two months.

Nearly 75% (1,039 cases) of the total active cases in the State were reported from five districts including Chittoor (479), Krishna (192), East Godavari (164), Guntur (102) and Visakhapatnam (102). All other districts have less than 100 active cases and Vizianagaram has 17 active cases, the lowest among the districts.

With the new numbers, the cumulative tally increased to 8,91,861 and the toll reached 7,184. Nellore and Visakhapatnam districts reported one death each. The number of active cases increased to 1,400 from 1,268 on Saturday with 164 recoveries in the past day.

Recovery rate

The recovery rate further decreased to 99.04% as the number of recoveries stood at 8,83,277.

The positivity rate of the 45,664 samples tested in the past day was put at 0.65%, the highest in the two months. The overall positivity rate of 1.453 crore samples tested so far was 6.13%.

Meanwhile, five districts reported a surge in daily infection count. Chittoor continued to witness a spike in infections with 90 cases in the past day. It was followed by Guntur (48).

East Godavari, Krishna and Visakhapatnam districts reported 32 new cases each. Kurnool district reported 14 cases, followed by Kadapa (12), Prakasam (11), Anantapur (9), Srikakulam (7), West Godavari (5). Nellore and Vizianagaram districts reported three new cases each.

The district tallies were as follows: East Godavari (1,24,646), Eest Godavari (94,382), Chittoor (88,070), Guntur (75,911), Anantapur (67,857), Nellore (62,536), Prakasam (62,252), Kurnool (60,961), Visakhapatnam (60,250), Kadapa (55,467), Krishna (49,152), Srikakulam (46,300) and Vizianagaram (41,182).