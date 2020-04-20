7,423 rapid testing kits reach East Godavari

East Godavari Collector D. Muralidhar Reddy on Monday said that the first bunch of 7,423 COVID-19 rapid testing kits has been received from the State government, kick-starting the tests on the suspected persons.

“Nearly 4,300 persons in the home quarantine will be tested with the rapid test kits. The other groups of people — 2,123 persons suffering from fever and at least 1,000 health workers — will also be tested with the rapid test kits in the first phase,” he said. As many as 17 teams of doctors are engaged in the COVID-19 assignment, attending the patients and those suffering from the suspected symptoms. The majority of them are being deployed in the testing across the district.

Those who are reporting symptoms of COVID-19 could also directly undergo the medical test at the Collectorate. The persons reporting negative for twice in a row would be declared healthy during the tests.