Andhra Pradesh

7,423 rapid testing kits reach East Godavari

4,300 in home quarantine to be tested

East Godavari Collector D. Muralidhar Reddy on Monday said that the first bunch of 7,423 COVID-19 rapid testing kits has been received from the State government, kick-starting the tests on the suspected persons.

“Nearly 4,300 persons in the home quarantine will be tested with the rapid test kits. The other groups of people — 2,123 persons suffering from fever and at least 1,000 health workers — will also be tested with the rapid test kits in the first phase,” he said. As many as 17 teams of doctors are engaged in the COVID-19 assignment, attending the patients and those suffering from the suspected symptoms. The majority of them are being deployed in the testing across the district.

Those who are reporting symptoms of COVID-19 could also directly undergo the medical test at the Collectorate. The persons reporting negative for twice in a row would be declared healthy during the tests.

