73-year-old woman gives birth to twins in Guntur

A 73-year-old woman has given birth to twins through in vitro fertilisation (IVF) at a private clinic in Guntur. On Wednesday, the woman delivered the twin daughters after doctors performed a caesarean operation.

The mother and the twins are healthy and safe as per the information from the doctors at the clinic.

The woman, Y. Mangayamma, is a native of Draksharamam, East Godavari district decided to fulfill her desire of bearing children through IVF. She was married to Yarramatti Rajarama Rao in 1962 and she had been longing to be a mother since then.

She approached Sanakkayala Umashankar, who owns a IVF clinic at Kothapet.

Given her age, she was admitted to the hospital through out her pregnency days. Dr. Umashankar said that the entire process was done under the supervision of cardiologist P.V. Manohar.