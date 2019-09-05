Andhra Pradesh

73-year-old woman gives birth to twins in Guntur

The twin daughters born to Yerramatti Rajarama Rao and Mangayamma at a private IVF clinic in Guntur.

The twin daughters born to Yerramatti Rajarama Rao and Mangayamma at a private IVF clinic in Guntur.   | Photo Credit: T. Vijaya Kumar

more-in

A 73-year-old woman has given birth to twins through in vitro fertilisation (IVF) at a private clinic in Guntur. On Wednesday, the woman delivered the twin daughters after doctors performed a caesarean operation.

The mother and the twins are healthy and safe as per the information from the doctors at the clinic.

The woman, Y. Mangayamma, is a native of Draksharamam, East Godavari district decided to fulfill her desire of bearing children through IVF. She was married to Yarramatti Rajarama Rao in 1962 and she had been longing to be a mother since then.

She approached Sanakkayala Umashankar, who owns a IVF clinic at Kothapet.

Given her age, she was admitted to the hospital through out her pregnency days. Dr. Umashankar said that the entire process was done under the supervision of cardiologist P.V. Manohar.

Support quality journalism - Subscribe to The Hindu Digital

Comments
Related Topics Andhra Pradesh
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Sep 5, 2019 6:08:56 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/andhra-pradesh/73-year-old-woman-gives-birth-to-twins-in-guntur/article29340729.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY