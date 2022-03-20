73 RGUKT Nuzvid IIIT students secure high all India ranks in GATE

Rajulapudi Srinivas March 20, 2022 13:10 IST

8 students of computer science engineering, 34 students of electronics & communication engineering, 5 students of mechanical engineering, 12 students of chemical engineering, and more secured high ranks at the all India level

Seventy three students of Rajiv Gandhi University of Knowledge Technologies (RGUKT) at Nuzvid secured good ranks in the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE). A student of Computer Science Engineering (CSE), K. Kiran Kumar, got eighth rank at all India level, said Nuzvid IIT campus Director G.V.R. Srinivas Rao on Sunday. Eight students of CSE final year, 34 of ECE, five students of Mechanical Engineering, 12 of Chemical Engineering, six of Civil Engineering, five of Instrumentation and three final year students of MME, secured good ranks at the all India level, Mr. Srinivas Rao said. Administrative Officer Dr. Bhanu Kiran, Dean (academics) Sravani, and other officers appreciated the students for securing good ranks in GATE.



