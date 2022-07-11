72 Amarnath pilgrims from Andhra Pradesh traced

Helplines set up at Secretariat and AP Bhavan in Delhi

Helplines set up at Secretariat and AP Bhavan in Delhi

The Andhra Pradesh government has taken measures to identify and help the devotees who are stranded at Amarnath due to the cloudburst on July 8.

Following the directions of Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy, the government has set up a helpline with number ‘1902’ at the Secretariat and 011-23384016 at Andhra Pradesh Bhavan in New Delhi for Amarnath Yatra pilgrims.

Additional Resident Commissioner Himanshu Kaushik has been deployed at the Srinagar base camp to trace the devotees of Andhra Pradesh and ensure their safe return.

By 6 p.m. on Monday, 26 calls were received through the helpline numbers, and with the concerted efforts and rescue operations, 72 devotees have been traced, including 20 from Tadepalligudem, 29 from Nellore and 23 other individuals, an official statement said.

The State government has extended necessary support to ensure that all 72 rescued pilgrims from the State returned home safely.

meanwhile, the body of Gunisetty Sudha from Rajamahendravaram, who was missing after the calamity, was traced. She was identified by her husband. Arrangements are being made to shift the body to Rajamahendravaram on Monday night.

The whereabouts of Kotha Parvathi, another pilgrim from Rajahmahendravaram, is not known yet. Efforts are being made to trace her, the officials said.