7,000 cusecs to be drawn from Godavari for rabi

Agriculture Minister Kurasala Kannababu on Sunday claimed that nearly 7,000 cusecs of water would be drawn from the Godavari for rabi season in East Godavari district. Addressing farmers in Karapa mandal, Mr. Kannababu claimed that water was being supplied for the irrigation needs on a weekly basis to every corner of the district.

On the availability of fertilizers, Mr. Kannababu said that 814 metric tonnes of urea and 2,087 tonnes of DAP stocks were available with the Agriculture Department. “More stocks of fertilizers will be maintained to meet the demand for rabi. A few cases have been registered against those who sold the fertilizers at higher prices than those prescribed in the price chart,” he said. On Sunday, Mr. Kannababu inaugurated developmental works worth ₹61.8 lakh — a Rythu Bharosa Kendra and Village Secretariat building at Gurajanapalli village.