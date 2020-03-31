70 Nizamuddin’s Tablighi Jamaat returnees identified in Kurnool district

The district authorities have confirmed that 70 people have been identified in Kurnool district who returned after attending the Tablighi Jamaat meeting held at the Hazrat Nizamuddin Dargah in New Delhi between March 15-17.

All of the 70 have been quarantined in the isolation facility set up at the Rayalaseema University, as of Tuesday afternoon. The officials have also informed that samples of the persons returned from Delhi would be taken once someone starts developing symptoms.

State FM inspects isolation facility

Earlier in the morning, the Finance Minister (FM) Buggana Rajendranath Reddy, accompanied by the District Collector G. Veerapandian and other officials visited the varsity and inspected the facility.

The Minister told people present at the facility to maintain social distance from each other.

Later, he, and Labour Minister Gummanuru Jayaram conducted a meeting with Mr. Veerapandian, Superintendent of Police Fakkerappa Kaginelli, Joint Collector Ravi Pattansetty, DMHO Rama Giddaiah and COVID-19 Task Force on the action being taken in the district to restrict the spread of the disease.