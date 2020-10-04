70% COVID-infected persons did not spread virus: study

Secondary transmission was higher among children, it says

A research study of COVID infections and contact tracing in Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu, published by the journal Science revealed that 70% of the COVID-19-infected individuals did not transmit it to others, while 8% transmitted and caused 60% of the new infections.

The research was conducted by the Centre for Disease Dynamics, Economics and Policy, U.S., and the Governments of Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu, with information available as of August 1.

The article “Epidemiology and transmission dynamics of COVID-19 in two Indian states” co-authored by A.P.’s Special Chief Secretary (Health, Medical and Family Welfare) K.S. Jawahar Reddy revealed several aspects of the COVID pandemic in the State.

It was found that secondary transmission was higher among children. In Andhra Pradesh, 17.86 lakh contacts had been identified and 7.89 lakh of them were tested.

According to another set of data studied, infected persons aged between 18 and 39 had the highest number of contacts in Andhra Pradesh, and most of them tested positive compared to other age group persons.