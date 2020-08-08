₹7 lakh worth liquor seized at Karnataka border, 7 held

The accused were on their way to Tirupati from Bengaluru, when their vehicles were intercepted at a rural road under Gangavaram police station limits.

The police on Friday seized liquor bottles worth about ₹7 lakh, allegedly being smuggled from from Karnataka, along with two cars and two SUVs, and arrested seven persons at Gangavaram near Palamaner.

According to the police, the accused were on their way to Tirupati from Bengaluru, when their vehicles were intercepted at a rural road under Gangavaram police station limits. Among the seven held, two were acting as pilots to the cars to warn about the movement of the police. The accused were produced before the local court and remanded. A case was registered. ASP (Special Enforcement Bureau) Rishant Reddy said vigil was mounted on the inter-State roads, particularly on the Palamaner-Bengaluru NH and rural roads, to prevent smuggling of liquor from Karnataka.