65-year-old donates her savings to police welfare

A 65-year-old woman from Akkayyapalem has donated her savings of ₹50,000 to the welfare of policemen in recognition of their valiant role in the fight against the coronavirus pandemic.

K. Savitri (65), a resident of Akkayyapalem area of the city and a retired employee of Andhra University has handed over cheque of ₹50,000 to Commissioner of Police R.K. Meena at his office on Monday evening. Mr. Meena thanked the woman for her generous support.

Ms. Savitri said that she had saved some money to buy gold on ‘Akshaya Tritiya’, which falls on April 26 this year.

However, after witnessing the hard work of the policemen over the past one month, she said she decided to donate the money for the benefit of the police community.

Earlier, she also handed over a cheque for ₹50,000 meant for the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund, to Andhra University Registrar V. Krishnamohan.

Former principal of Andhra University Engineering College P.S. Avadhani contributed ₹1 lakh to the CMRF towards COVID-19 relief activities.

Prof. Avadhani handed over a cheque for ₹1 lakh to Andhra University Vice-Chancellor P.V.G.D. Prasada Reddy.