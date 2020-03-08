64-year-old woman ‘raped’

A 64-year-old woman working in the fields was allegedly raped by a 30-year-old man on Saturday, and the incident, which occurred at Puttavandlapalle village of Yerravaripalem mandal, came to light on Sunday.
According to information, the woman was working in the fields, when the man, identified as Chinna Reddappa, who belonged to the same village, approached her in a drunken condition. Pouncing on her, he dragged her into nearby thickets and reportedly outraged her modesty, after gagging her.
Later, the woman escaped from her attacker and reached home. The family members and the neighborhood who knew about the sexual assault lodged a complaint with the area police. The police registered a case and launched a hunt for the accused.
