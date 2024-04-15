GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

60 families from TDP join YSRCP in Guntur West constituency

Health Minister exudes confidence on winning the election from the seat

April 15, 2024 06:09 pm | Updated 06:09 pm IST - GUNTUR

The Hindu Bureau
Health Minister Vidadala Rajini

Health Minister Vidadala Rajini

Stating that about 60 families from the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) joined the YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) on Monday in Guntur West, Minister for Medical and Health Vidadala Rajini said that the people of Andhra Pradesh are with the Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy who helped them in the last five years. 

Addressing a press conference here, Ms. Rajini exuded confidence that she is going to win from the Guntur West Assembly constituency in the elections. 

Impressed by the good governance of the Chief Minister, the families joined the YSRCP, she said. 

