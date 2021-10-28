550 ganja addicts identified in Vijayawada

Peddlers supplying the contraband in small packets, say police

About 550 youth, including a few girls, are allegedly addicted to ganja (Cannabis) in Vijayawada. Majority of the consumers and peddlers reportedly are students.

Police Commissioner B. Srinivasulu revealed this during an anti-drug drive organised here on Wednesday. The police during raids took into custody many suspected ganja smugglers and consumers, and seized the contraband in huge quantity in the last one year, he said.

“As part of the anti-drug drive, the police are conducting awareness programmes against consuming ganja and other drugs. We are also counselling the suspected drug addicts and their family members,” Mr. Srinivasulu said.

During investigation, police enquired on how the contraband was being smuggled, details of the notorious peddlers, vulnerable institutions and places, how the smugglers were trapping the youth, availability of ganja, price and other details, the Police Commissioner said.

“Police summoned the parents of many youth, who were consuming ganja and explained how their children were spoiling their life. Police officers also elucidated on the consequences, if a case under Narcotics Drugs and Psychotropics Act (NDPS) Act 1985, is booked,” Mr. Srinivasulu said.

However, police have not registered cases against the youngsters, keeping in view their future. But, police were maintaining a constant vigil on them, he said.

Meanwhile, many parents feigned ignorance about the activities of their children and were shocked to know the criminal activities of their wards.

“We could not believe when the police told that our child is consuming ganja and is having links with smugglers. Since then, we have kept a watch on the movement of our children,” said a woman, who attended for counselling.

“Ganja smugglers are targeting youth, particularly students. They are selling the contraband in small packets at ₹100 and above. In some educational institutions, the alumni turned into smugglers,” a police officer said.

Task Force Additional DCP K.V. Srinivas Rao, Assistant Commissioner of Police Ramana Murthy and other officers were present.