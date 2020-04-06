51 new cases reported in A.P.; tally reaches 303

The spike in the number of COVID-19 cases is continuing at an alarming rate in the State with 51 more persons testing positive for the virus in the past 24 hours. The total count has gone up to 303 cases with three casualties, according to the 6 pm bulletin issued by the Health Department on Monday.

Over 92% (280) of the total cases were reported during the last one week ever since the authorities began testing hundreds of samples of persons who had returned from the Tablighi Jamaat meeting in New Delhi and their contacts every day.

During the first two weeks since the first COVID-19 positive case was reported in the State on March 12, only 23 cases were reported and the number grew exponentially later.

Kurnool reported 21 new cases, a day after it reported 49 cases on Sunday.

Nellore reported eight new cases followed by West Godavari with six cases, Visakhapatnam with five cases, Kadapa with four cases, Anantapur with three cases, Guntur with two cases and Krishna and Prakasam with one new case each on Monday.

So far, Kurnool district which has the highest number of Delhi returnees, has reported 74 cases and Nellore reported 42 cases. They are followed by Guntur (32), Krishna (29), Kadapa (27), Prakasam (24), West Godavari (21), Visakhapatnam (20), Chittoor (17), East Godavari (11), and Anantapur (6).

About 3,500 samples have been tested till date and results of hundreds of samples were awaited.