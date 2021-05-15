500 more oxygen beds to come up at Kurnool GGH

It has 1,000 litre per minute production capacity

A Pressure Swing Adsorption Oxygen Generator with 1,000 litre per minute production capacity will be operationalised on the Government General Hospital premises within a couple of days to meet the ever-increasing demand for oxygen-supported beds.

The GGH currently has 21.5 KL of Liquid Medical Oxygen storage and vaporiser capacity and regular supply is being maintained.

Kurnool In-Charge Collector S. Ramsundar Reddy on Saturday inspected the progress of work on the oxygen generator and checked supply of oxygen to about 1,000 patients in the GGH. The trial run of the generator is on and new pipeline connections are being given to ensure uninterrupted supply to all patients.

Andhra Pradesh Medical Supplies and Infrastructure Development Corportation (APMSIDC) Executive Engineer Sada Siva Reddy said that Nandyal and Adoni Hospitals too would get oxygen generators with 500 litre per minute production capacity very soon.

German tents

Meanwhile, the State government has decided on constructing ‘German tents’, with help from the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams, where another 500 oxygen-supported beds would be arranged. A similar facility is coming up adjacent to the Arjas Steel Factory, near Tadipatri, in Anantapur district and a 250-bed facility next to the Super Speciality Hospital in Anantapur.

Philanthropist and actor Sonu Sood and Nandyal MP Pocha Brahmananda Reddy have sponsored two more oxygen generators, which will be set up on a war-footing at Nandyal and Adoni hospitals.