Andhra Pradesh

50 persons discharged in Kurnool district

Officials cheer a patient as she walks out of the RDT Bhatalapalli Hospital, in Anantapur on Friday.

Officials cheer a patient as she walks out of the RDT Bhatalapalli Hospital, in Anantapur on Friday.   | Photo Credit: R.V.S. PRASAD

Credit goes to frontline warriors, says Collector

A record number of 50 persons, infected by coronavirus, were discharged from three hospitals in Kurnool district after recovery. The number was the highest in a day in Andhra Pradesh. Similarly, 38 patients were discharged from RDT Hospital at Bathalapalli in Anantapur district on Friday.

Collectors of the two districts -- G. Veerapandian and Gandham Chandrudu -- described it as a great occasion as this was a sign of victory of the frontline fighters - doctors, paramedical staff, police personnel and sanitation workers over COVID pandemic. Mr. Gandham Chandrudu along with Members of Parliament Talari Rangaiah (Anantapur) and Gorantla Madhav (Hindupur) cheered the patients coming out of the RDT Bathalapalli Hospital.

In Kurnool district, while the total number of positive cases is 599 with eight persons being tested positive on Friday, the number of patients getting discharged till Friday evening was 393. Total active cases were 191 (Only 31.8% of total 599 cases tested positive). The new cases in Kurnool city were three, Adoni Urban four and Peapully one.

In Anantapur district, with four new positive cases being reported on Friday, the total number went up to 149 (122+27 others) and of them 48 (24+24) active cases.

