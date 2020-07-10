50 new COVID cases reported in the city

The city reported 50 fresh COVID-19 positive cases during the past 24 hours. In other parts of the district, 37 cases were reported and overall 87 fresh cases were reported.

After over a month, the district administration has released the areas of the new cases reported in the district.

According to the list released by District Collector A.Md. Imtiaz, Krishnalanka area which has been one of the COVID hotspots reported nine new cases in the city. The remaining cases were reported in Satyanarayana Puram (4), Vidyadharapuram (4), Bhavani Puram (3), Patamata (3), Vambay Colony (3) LIC Colony (2), Old RR Pet (2), Gunadala (2), Machavaram (2), Moghalrajpuram (1), Labbipet (1), Suryarao Pet (1), Madhuranagar (1), Kothapeta (1), and nine cases were reported in various other areas.

Elsewhere in the district, Machilipatnam alone reported nine new cases.

Other cases were reported in mandals of Gannavaram, Unguturu, Gudlavalleru, Gudivada, Vuyyuru, Kankipadu, Penamaluru, Jaggaiapeta, Challapalli, Guduru, Tiruvuru, Nuzvid, Musunuru and Vijayawada Rural.