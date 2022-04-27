50 cases registered during raids on oil shops in A.P.

Traders selling oil in violation of price norms booked, says DG

The officials of the Vigilance and Enforcement (V&E), Legal Metrology and Food Safety departments raided wholesale and retail edible oil traders across the State on Wednesday.

Raids were conducted in more than 250 places as the teams verified the stock, brands, weight of oil packets and prices, said Vigilance and Enforcement Director General Shankha Bratha Bagchi. The teams booked 50 cases against the traders for various violations. Raids were conducted in Kadapa, Tirupati, Eluru, Srikakulam, Visakhapatnam, Vijayawada, Kurnool and some other places, said Mr. Bagchi.

“More than 25 teams, headed by DSPs, food inspectors, civil supplies officers and legal metrology inspectors participated in the raids,” the DG said, adding that raids would continue.

Stern action would be taken against the traders for bid to cheat customers by selling duplicate brands and at excess prices, he warned.