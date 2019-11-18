Andhra Pradesh

5-year jail for 4 sandalwood smugglers

The four who were convicted of sandalwood smuggling and sentenced to a jail term, on Monday.

Principal Assistant Sessions court in Chittoor Sri Latha on Monday sentenced four persons, including a woman, to five years of rigorous imprisonment, and to pay a fine of ₹3 lakh for sandalwood smuggling, in a case dated January 15, 2017.

The Kallur police of Pakala circle on January 15, 2017, nabbed four persons on charges of sandalwood smuggling, after seizing 11 kg of sandalwood material from them. It is for the first time that a woman has been given a five-year term by the Chittoor court in sandalwood smuggling case.

The convicts were identified as Shaik Basheer (56) of Pulicharla mandal; N. Venkatappa (48), Gangi Naidu (25) and Giduganti Yashodha (42) of Sadum mandal in Chittoor district. The four were shifted to the sub-jail here.

