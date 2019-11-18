5-year jail for 4 sandalwood smugglers

Principal Assistant Sessions court in Chittoor Sri Latha on Monday sentenced four persons, including a woman, to five years of rigorous imprisonment, and to pay a fine of ₹3 lakh for sandalwood smuggling, in a case dated January 15, 2017.
The Kallur police of Pakala circle on January 15, 2017, nabbed four persons on charges of sandalwood smuggling, after seizing 11 kg of sandalwood material from them. It is for the first time that a woman has been given a five-year term by the Chittoor court in sandalwood smuggling case.
The convicts were identified as Shaik Basheer (56) of Pulicharla mandal; N. Venkatappa (48), Gangi Naidu (25) and Giduganti Yashodha (42) of Sadum mandal in Chittoor district. The four were shifted to the sub-jail here.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.