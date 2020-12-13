5-year BBM-MBA programme at AU

Andhra University is starting a five-year integrated BBM-MBA programme in academic collaboration with IIM, Visakhapatnam for both domestic and international students from the 2020-21 academic year in accordance with the National Educational Policy 2020 as envisaged by the Government of India.
Announcing it on Saturday, Registrar V. Krishna Mohan said that the students shall be selected based on group discussion and personal interview following the rule of reservation.
“It is a unique curriculum designed to develop skill-sets required to excel in one’s profession. Students are required to do compulsory internships at the end of each academic year, thus providing practical exposure. Guest lectures from renowned overseas professors will be organised,” he said.
Specialisations that are offered under this programme are designed specifically to fit industry needs, he said. The programme provides hands-on learning experiences combined with practical classroom instruction and equips students with essential business skills needed to effectively manage and lead organisations, Mr. Krishna Mohan said.
The Registrar added that the eligibility for this course is 10+2 from a recognised university/board with 50% marks or second class or equivalent CGPA. Candidates awaiting results of qualifying examinations can also apply. Details are available on AU’s website www.audoa.in, and the varsity has begun receiving online applications December 9, he said.
