Andhra Pradesh

5 kg of ganja seized, 5 held

VIJAYAWADA, ANDHRA PRADESH, 13/02/2021. Task Force police seized Liquid ganja at Kesarapalli near Gannavaram on Saturday. Photo: By Arrangment   | Photo Credit: BY ARRANGMENT

Sleuths of Police Commissioner’s Task Force (CTF) seized 510 grams of liquid ganja and five kg dry ganja on Saturday. They arrested five persons, including two engineering students. The gang was procuring the contraband from the Agency area in Visakhapatnam district, said Police Commissioner B. Srinivasulu.

On a tip-off, the team led by CTF Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (ADCP) K.V. Srinivas and ACPs V.S.N. Varma and G.V. Ramana Murthy conducted a raid at a fertilizer shop, located at Gannavaram and seized the contraband.

They arrested K. Venkata Suresh of Nellore, K. Sai Kumar of Gannavaram, both B. Tech graduates, K. Durga Karthik, M. Ganesh and V. Hemanth, all natives of Gannavara. The accused were selling the liquor ganja packed in small tins, at ₹2,000 each, Mr. Srinivasulu said.

The gang was targeting the youth and students in Krishna and the neighbouring places, the Additional DCP said.

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Feb 14, 2021 6:44:36 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/andhra-pradesh/5-kg-of-ganja-seized-5-held/article33834113.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY