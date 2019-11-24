45 cotton purchase centres set up across the State to help farmers: Mopidevi

The government is prepared to give remunerative price to all crops and ₹3,000 crores have been allocated by the government as market intervention funds, said Minister of Animal Husbandry, Fisheries and Marketing Mopidevi Venkataramana Rao in Kurnool on Sunday.

Addressing the mediapersons at the government guest house here, the Minister said that 45 CCI centres have been set up across the State to help the cotton farmers. “The footfalls of farmers in all the cotton market yards has significantly increased. The government has eased the regulations on purchasing cotton. Now, 15 quintals can be purchased instead of 10,” he said.

Asking them not to be bowed down by insecurities if the quality of the product comes down, Mr. Rao said, “CCI centres have been set up in Adoni, Yemmiganur, Nandikotkur Atmakur, Nandyal, Dhone, and Pattikonda in the district. If there is a necessity for a new centre, the MLA can send a proposal and the centres would be arranged accordingly.”

E-crop bookings

Commenting on the yield this year, he said that due to plentiful rains yield was higher than expected. “We are purchasing the produce at the minimum support price so that no farmer incurs losses,” he added.

Elaborating on the E-crop bookings, he said that the details of the farmers who contacted Agriculture and Marketing officials and gave their information would be available within 24 hours.

Panyam MLA Katasani Rambhupal Reddy, Former city MLA S.V. Mohan Reddy, Fisheries Department Joint Director Shaik Lal Mohammad, Marketing Assistant Director Satyanarayana Choudary, Animal Husbandry Joint Director Ramanaiah participated in the meet.