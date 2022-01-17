411 new COVID cases in South Coastal A.P.

Over 400 persons contracted the coronavirus infection in South Coastal Andhra Pradesh in the last 24 hours.

As a result, the number of active cases went up to a little over 2,700 in the 24 hours ending 9 a.m. on Sunday. The only consolation for the health professionals is that the region reported zero deaths during the period.

The case count inched closer to 2.89 lakh in the region as 411 persons-- 253 persons in Nellore district and 178 persons in Prakasam district-- tested positive for the disease.

Though the daily tally was less when compared to the previous day’s tally of 587, the number of recoveries remained low. Only 35 persons in the region were declared recovered on Sunday. The recovery rate, which was over 99% till last month, dipped to 98.29%.