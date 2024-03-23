GIFT a SubscriptionGift
41 violations of Model Code of Conduct reported in West Godavari

March 23, 2024 07:13 pm | Updated 07:24 pm IST - BHIMAVARAM

The Hindu Bureau
District Collector Sumit Kumar and SP Ajitha Vejendla during a press conference in Bhimavaram on Saturday.

District Collector Sumit Kumar has said that a total of 41 complaints pertaining to violation of the election Model Code of Conduct (MCC) have been received by March 23 (Saturday) in the West Godavari district.

In a joint press conference attended by Superintendent of Police Ajitha Vejendla here, Mr. Sumit Kumar said, “We have addressed 29 complaints on the violation of the MCC. All the complaints have been sent to the State Election Commission. In total, 11 village volunteers have been suspended for involving in the election campaign.”

The police have seized ₹19.25 lakh in cash during raids on vehicles. “Five check posts have been set up to monitor the movements of the vehicles on the district borders,” said SP Ms. Ajitha.

