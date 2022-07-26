40 students taken ill after having mid-day meal in Kurnool district

Second incident in a week; all of them are out of danger, probe ordered, says DEO

In the second incident in a week, 40 students of Chakrala Mandal Parishad Upper Primary School in Pathikonda mandal fell ill on Tuesday after having the mid-day meal served at the school.

All the students were rushed to the Pathikonda Government Hospita. While the condition of five students is said to be serious, the others are recovering fast.

Out of the 220 students of the school, only 160 were present on Tuesday and all of them had food at the school supplied by an agency. Soon after, they complained of stomach pain, vomiting, and loose motions.

District Education Officer V. Ranga Reddy said that an inquiry committee had been formed to go into the reasons behind the incident and that District Collector P. Koteswara Rao was monitoring the situation.

The DEO said all the students were out of danger and the samples of the food would be sent for testing. “We have instructed all school headmasters and agencies to ensure hygiene and quality of food and water supplied to the students,” he said.

Twenty-five students of Kodumuru Social Welfare Hostel had taken ill on Thursday after they consumed some food served at the hostel at night and were rushed to hospital.